The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

  • Home
  • /
  • RSS - World
  • /
  • Governing is not the top priority for Lauren Boebert and other MAGA Republicans — 'trolling' is: columnist
“History is orphan. It can speak, but cannot hear. It can give, but cannot take. Its wounds and tragedies can be read and known, but cannot be avoided or cured.” ― Kedar Joshi
A+ A A-

Governing is not the top priority for Lauren Boebert and other MAGA Republicans — 'trolling' is: columnist

  • Print
Details
Category: World
Hits: 6
Governing is not the top priority for Lauren Boebert and other MAGA Republicans — 'trolling' is: columnist

During the 1980s, many of the Reagan Republicans who were elected or reelected to Congress were obsessive about policy and could recite chapter and verse about why they were conservative, whether their big issue was taxes, crime or national defense. But that was a very different time. For Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and other far-right MAGA Republicans, politics are mainly about performance art and “owning the liberals” — not policy. And CNN’s Chris Cillizza, this week in his The Point column, stresses that Boebert and like-minded Trump supporters are more interested in “trolling” than they are in governing.

Boebert recently set off a controversy when she described progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota as a member of the “Jihad Squad,” comparing the Muslim congresswoman and Somali immigrant to suicide bombers. And Boebert generated another controversy after that when she tweeted a photo of her four children holding firearms in front of a Christmas tree.

“If you think that Boebert would try to keep a low profile and stay out of the news for a few days amid a possible sanctioning, well then, you just don't understand the distorted incentive structure of being a Republican in Donald Trump's party these days,” Cillizza explains. “For the likes of Boebert and (Rep.) Marjorie Taylor Green and (Rep.) Matt Gaetz and plenty of other loyal Trumpists, the trolling — and the controversy they hope and expect it to cause — is the whole point. They have constructed careers and brands — barf — around their ability to, uh, own the liberals. Outrage is their jet fuel.”

According to Cillizza, “The controversy purposely stoked by Boebert will make her even more of a star on the Trump right. She will raise money off of freaking out the liberals, or some similar language, and make this all about her right to own a gun — and how the left wants to take that away — rather than what it's really about: human decency. As long as that outrage cycle works — and by ‘works,’ I mean helps these Trump Republicans raise campaign cash and get on conservative media outlets — they are just going to keep doing it.”

Cillizza concludes his column by pointing out that while Boebert and her ilk are great at stirring controversy, they fail miserably from a policy standpoint.

“Trolling is not legislating,” Cillizza writes. “And looking for controversy as a means to build your brand isn't representing your constituents. Maybe at some point, the Boeberts of the world or the people who elect her will realize that.”

image
image.jpg?id=28205883&width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/12/lauren-boebert-2655985643/

fShare
Pin It

Environment Resources

.  1% for the Planet

.  American Geophysical Union

.  350.org

.  Beyond Pesticides

.  CERES

.  Clean Water Action

.  Climate Central

.  Climate Change Guide

.  Climate Docket

.  Climate Mobilization

.  Earth911

.  Earth Institute

.  Earthjustice

.  Environmental Defense Fund

.  Ecowatch

.  Environmental Law Institute

.  European Commission Climate Action

.  Fires - Global Forest Watch

.  Green America

.  Moms Clean Air Force

.  National Science Foundation

.  Nature Is Speaking

.  NASA

NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs

.  National Science Foundation

.  Nature is Speaking

.  NOAA

.  NRDC

.  Rainforest Alliance

.  Sierra Club

.  TerraCycle.com

.  Union of Concerned Scientists

.  World Resources Institute

.  World Wildlife Fund

 .  World Wildlife Fund - Climate

 

 

 

fShare
Pin It

Voting Resources

.  270 to Win - National & State 2020 Elections

.  Federal Register

.  iCivics

.  League of Women Voters

.  USA.gov 

.  Vote.org

.  League of Conservation Voters

.  VoteProChoice

.  Democracy for America.com 

.  Vote Vets

.  Resisterhood

.  MapLight

.  Sunlight Foundation

.  Vote411

 

fShare
Pin It

General News Resources

.  AlJazeera

.  AlterNet

.  BBC

fShare
Pin It

Politics Resources

.  American Prospect

.  Cambridge University Press

.  Circuit Breaker

.  Committee to Investigate Russia

.  Defense One

.  Federal Register

.  Fernwood Publishing (Roseway Publishing)

.  Haymarket Books

.  Institute for the Study of War

.  Israel Lobby and American Policy

 . The Moscow Project

.  MapLight

.  McClatchy

.  Middle East Eye

.  Military.com

.  MoveOn.org

.  Nation Books

.  Politico

.  Roll Call

.  SunLight Foundation

.  USA.gov

.  US Dept os State

.  US House of Representatives

.  US Senate

.  Versobooks.com

.  Win Without War

.  Washington Spectator

.  Washington Report on Middle East Affairs

 

fShare
Pin It

Food/Health Resources

.  Beyond Pesticides

.  Center for Food Safety

.  Civic Dinners

.  Civil Eats

 .  Food First

.  Foodtank

.  Food & Environment Reporting Network

.  Food & Water Watch

.  Food Day

.  Food Revolution Network

.  GM Watch

.  Slow Food International

.  World Resources Institute

.  EDF Seafood Selector

.  1% for the Planet

.  SAFE Project

.  Healthy Campaign

.  National Nurses United 

.  Center for Food Safety

.  Fair Trade Certified - Coffee

.  Up Top Acres - MD & DC  

.  Planned Parenthood

.  NARAL

.  Moms Clean Air Force

.  What's On My Food?

 

 

 

fShare
Pin It
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015