The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

  • Home
  • /
  • RSS - World
  • /
  • Britain Raises COVID-19 Alert Level Amid Rising Omicron Cases
“History is orphan. It can speak, but cannot hear. It can give, but cannot take. Its wounds and tragedies can be read and known, but cannot be avoided or cured.” ― Kedar Joshi
A+ A A-

Britain Raises COVID-19 Alert Level Amid Rising Omicron Cases

  • Print
Details
Category: World
Hits: 6
Britain Raises COVID-19 Alert Level Amid Rising Omicron Cases

Britain's COVID alert level has been increased from Level 3 to Level 4 "in light of the rapid increase in Omicron cases", British chief medical officers said in a joint statement on Sunday.

RELATED:

New Omicron Cases in UK Nearly Double in One Day

The four chief medical officers and the National Health Service (NHS) England national medical director said the emergence of Omicron "adds additional and rapidly increasing risk to the public and healthcare services."

"Early evidence shows that Omicron is spreading much faster than Delta and that vaccine protection against symptomatic disease from Omicron is reduced," said the statement.

They suggested people should continue to take sensible precautions including ventilating rooms, using face coverings, testing regularly and isolating when symptomatic. Level 4 means the virus is "in general circulation" and "transmission is high and direct COVID-19 pressure on healthcare services is widespread and substantial or rising."

Another 1,239 Omicron cases have been found in Britain, the biggest daily increase since the COVID-19 variant was detected in the country, taking the total cases found in the country to 3,137, the UK health security agency (UKHSA) confirmed Sunday.

Britain reported 48,854 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 10,819,515. The country also reported a further 52 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 146,439, with 7,413 COVID-19 patients still in hospital.

Over 89 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 81 percent have received both doses, according to the latest figures. More than 40 percent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Britain-Raises-COVID-19-Alert-Level-Amid-Rising-Omicron-Cases-20211213-0003.html

fShare
Pin It

Environment Resources

.  1% for the Planet

.  American Geophysical Union

.  350.org

.  Beyond Pesticides

.  CERES

.  Clean Water Action

.  Climate Central

.  Climate Change Guide

.  Climate Docket

.  Climate Mobilization

.  Earth911

.  Earth Institute

.  Earthjustice

.  Environmental Defense Fund

.  Ecowatch

.  Environmental Law Institute

.  European Commission Climate Action

.  Fires - Global Forest Watch

.  Green America

.  Moms Clean Air Force

.  National Science Foundation

.  Nature Is Speaking

.  NASA

NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs

.  National Science Foundation

.  Nature is Speaking

.  NOAA

.  NRDC

.  Rainforest Alliance

.  Sierra Club

.  TerraCycle.com

.  Union of Concerned Scientists

.  World Resources Institute

.  World Wildlife Fund

 .  World Wildlife Fund - Climate

 

 

 

fShare
Pin It

Voting Resources

.  270 to Win - National & State 2020 Elections

.  Federal Register

.  iCivics

.  League of Women Voters

.  USA.gov 

.  Vote.org

.  League of Conservation Voters

.  VoteProChoice

.  Democracy for America.com 

.  Vote Vets

.  Resisterhood

.  MapLight

.  Sunlight Foundation

.  Vote411

 

fShare
Pin It

General News Resources

.  AlJazeera

.  AlterNet

.  BBC

fShare
Pin It

Politics Resources

.  American Prospect

.  Cambridge University Press

.  Circuit Breaker

.  Committee to Investigate Russia

.  Defense One

.  Federal Register

.  Fernwood Publishing (Roseway Publishing)

.  Haymarket Books

.  Institute for the Study of War

.  Israel Lobby and American Policy

 . The Moscow Project

.  MapLight

.  McClatchy

.  Middle East Eye

.  Military.com

.  MoveOn.org

.  Nation Books

.  Politico

.  Roll Call

.  SunLight Foundation

.  USA.gov

.  US Dept os State

.  US House of Representatives

.  US Senate

.  Versobooks.com

.  Win Without War

.  Washington Spectator

.  Washington Report on Middle East Affairs

 

fShare
Pin It

Food/Health Resources

.  Beyond Pesticides

.  Center for Food Safety

.  Civic Dinners

.  Civil Eats

 .  Food First

.  Foodtank

.  Food & Environment Reporting Network

.  Food & Water Watch

.  Food Day

.  Food Revolution Network

.  GM Watch

.  Slow Food International

.  World Resources Institute

.  EDF Seafood Selector

.  1% for the Planet

.  SAFE Project

.  Healthy Campaign

.  National Nurses United 

.  Center for Food Safety

.  Fair Trade Certified - Coffee

.  Up Top Acres - MD & DC  

.  Planned Parenthood

.  NARAL

.  Moms Clean Air Force

.  What's On My Food?

 

 

 

fShare
Pin It
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015