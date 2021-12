Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 12:18 Hits: 1

A Bosnian wartime drama that tells the bitter story of a UN translator watching helplessly as one of postwar Europe's worst atrocities unfolds has won the top prize and other big honors at the European Film Awards.

https://www.rferl.org/a/bosnia-quo-vadis-film-award/31605465.html