Six Teens Arrested For Sending Threats To Schools in Florida

Over the past week, South Florida authorities have arrested six students for using electronic media to announce "bomb threats" against public schools.

The most recent of these fake bomb threats was sent on Wednesday to Mater Lakes, a public charter school in Hialeah city. The deputy director of this institution, however, considered the bomb threat was not credible, which is why he did not order an evacuation of the facilities.

On Monday, police arrested a 16-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy, and a 12-year-old boy for being the alleged perpetrators of other unsubstantiated threats against schools located in the Miami-Dade County. They face charges of a "felony" threat of death or physical harm in schools.

On Tuesday, police detained a 17-year-old teenager in Miami Gardens for threatening to "blow up the school" the day before. Hours later, a 14-year-old girl was also arrested on similar charges for threats against a local high school.

The Miami-Dade School Police explained these arrests occurred after investigations that lasted several days and are still ongoing. In Broward County, law enforcement is currently on the alert after similar incidents were reported against local schools.

These preventive actions follow the wave of public concern that emerged on Nov. 30, when a 15-year-old boy, Ethan Crumbley, murdered four students and injured seven people at the Oxford High School in Michigan.

The semiautomatic weapon Crumbley used to kill was purchased by his father and was stored in an unlocked drawer in his parents' bedroom.

