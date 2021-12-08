Biden Outlines Plans To Hold NATO-Russia Meeting

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 22:14 Hits: 1

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that relations between Russia and NATO had reached a post-Cold War low point, resulting in the suspension of diplomatic missions.

The Biden administration has outlined its intention to hold a meeting between the Russian administration and NATO members to discuss Moscow's concerns, including NATO's expansion eastward.

According to Biden, the meeting will be announced on Friday, with the participation of at least four members of NATO. The meeting is aimed at discussing Russia's concerns about NATO in general.

These plans follow a previous meeting via videoconference between Biden and Putin, in which they discussed a number of security-related issues.

Biden has emphasized that he will not use force against Russia and that it is not on his intentions to spread his troops to solve Russia-Ukraine tensions.

"The idea that the United States is going to unilaterally use force to confront Russia by invading Ukraine is not in the cards right now, but what will happen is that there will be serious consequences [in the event of a Russian invasion]," Biden said.

Biden claims to have made clear the severe consequences for Russia if Ukraine is invaded, referring to their previous meeting on Tuesday. He also claimed that Putin fully understood his warnings.

