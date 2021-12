Category: World Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 06:57 Hits: 5

Two cargo ships collided in the Baltic Sea off the coast of the Swedish city of Ystad and the Danish island Bornholm. One of the ships has capsized, and search and rescue teams are looking for at least two people.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/two-missing-after-cargo-ships-collide-in-the-baltic-sea-near-sweden-and-denmark/a-60100700?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf