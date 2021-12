Category: World Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 02:46 Hits: 1

Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the fall of the Soviet Union as the end of "historical Russia," and revealed for the first time that he moonlighted as a taxi driver during the economic crisis that followed its collapse.

