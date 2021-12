Category: World Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 07:40 Hits: 5

Bulgaria’s lawmakers are expected to vote on December 13 to elect Kiril Petkov as prime minister and approve his proposed government after the new anti-corruption We Continue The Change party (PP) sealed a governing coalition deal with three other factions.

