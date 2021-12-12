Gavin Newsom proposes bounty on assault weapons after Supreme Court Texas abortion law ruling

Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 12:21 Hits: 1

In a move predicted by legal experts, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has proposed enacting a law in California that would allow Californians to sue manufacturers and sellers of assault weapons or ghost gun kits used in crimes.

Reacting to a Supreme Court ruling on the restrictive Texas abortion law that allows $10,000 bounties for turning in abortion providers who assist women with an abortion after six weeks, Newsom took aim at the plague of assault weapons in the United States often used in mass shootings.

In a tweet (which can be seen below) on Saturday night, he wrote: "SCOTUS is letting private citizens in Texas sue to stop abortion?! If that's the precedent then we'll let Californians sue those who put ghost guns and assault weapons on our streets. If TX can ban abortion and endanger lives, CA can ban deadly weapons of war and save lives."

He added that has directed his staff to work with the Democratic-majority legislature and California's attorney general to enact a new law that would allow Californians to sue "anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon of ghost gun kit or parts in the State of California."

As in Texas, successful lawsuits would result in at least $10,000 per violation plus the cost of their legal fees.

Newsom added, "If the most efficient way to keep these devastating weapons off our streets is to add the threat of private lawsuits, we should do just that."

