Reporter finds example of Republicans pushing a filibuster exception: ‘Let this sink in’

Many Republicans are often quick to defend the Senate filibuster, especially when it comes to voting rights—and centrist Democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have been staunch defenders of the filibuster as well. But Politico’s Burgess Everett, this week, has found an example of Republicans coming out in favor of a filibuster exception: the debt ceiling.

Everett tweeted:

Twitter users weighed in on Everett’s post, some of them noting how dangerous it would be economically if the U.S. were to default on its debt obligations.



Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/12/debt-ceiling/

