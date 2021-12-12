Reporter finds example of Republicans pushing a filibuster exception: ‘Let this sink in’

Category: World Hits: 1
Many Republicans are often quick to defend the Senate filibuster, especially when it comes to voting rights—and centrist Democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have been staunch defenders of the filibuster as well. But Politico’s Burgess Everett, this week, has found an example of Republicans coming out in favor of a filibuster exception: the debt ceiling.
Everett tweeted:
Let this sink in \n\n10+ Republicans will vote to break the filibuster on a bill that exempts the debt ceiling from a filibuster but would not vote to break a filibuster on a debt ceiling bill
Twitter users weighed in on Everett’s post, some of them noting how dangerous it would be economically if the U.S. were to default on its debt obligations.
Performative art is the phrase you were looking for.\nThat or "optics".\nThey are not crazy, so they do not want a default (as it would financially hurt them personally), but they want to appear defiant.
It will.\nThis is not just a government shutdown. This would be a potential US debt default. The US has never defaulted on its debt before. A default would rapidly devalue the US dollar and have global ramifications, possibly worse than 2008.\n\nYou do not want this to happen.
They are doing a work around for the filibuster in order to blame the Democrats for increasing the debt ceiling "alone", but we can't get Democrats to agree on a work around for the filibuster in order to save voting rights. smdh