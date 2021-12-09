US Aims To Draw Dividing Line With ‘Summit For Democracy’

Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 15:23 Hits: 1

On Thursday, Igor Shatov, the head of the expert council of the Russian Strategic Development Fund, warned that the United States aims to draw a new dividing line in the world by hosting the so-called "Summit for Democracy."

The goals of the event are to create a platform completely under U.S. control, consolidate Washington's allies and "identify countries that they regard as enemies," he said, adding that the summit targets the major geopolitical opponents and competitors of the United States.

"This has become a new tough challenge, a declaration of a new 'cold war' to everyone who does not accept unconditional American dominance, and who sees the world differently from the U.S."

Besides pointing out that American democracy is going through a deep systemic crisis, Shatrov stressed that the hegemony of capitalism, after several centuries, has come to its logical end.

"The modern world is not limited to the Western model. Currently, there is an intense search for new economic and political development models that are based on national values and traditions," he said, noting that this quest seeks to be more in line with the interests of the majority of the population.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden opened his "Summit for Democracy" in Washington D.C. This virtual event does not include countries such as China, Russia, Hungary, Turkey, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Bolivia, Nicaragua, and Cuba.

A "Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal" is expected to emerge from this meeting. This U.S. project would be initially funded with US$424 million, which are aimed at spreading around the world Washington's vision of what is "independent" media and journalism, the fight against corruption, and "free and fair elections," as reported by CNN.

