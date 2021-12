Category: World Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 09:30 Hits: 5

Millions of Apple customers in the UK have been overcharged by the tech giant and should share in up to £1.5bil (RM8.37bil) of compensation, the High Court will hear this week. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/12/13/uk-lawsuit-alleges-apple-rip-off-added-30-to-price-of-smartphone-apps