Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 23:02 Hits: 2

Kylian Mbappe reached a century of Ligue 1 goals for Paris Saint-Germain with a brace in Sunday's 2-0 win over his old club Monaco at the Parc des Princes.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20211212-football-mbappe-double-gives-paris-saint-germain-2-0-win-over-monaco