Category: World Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 00:19 Hits: 2

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and is receiving treatment for mild symptoms, the presidency said in a statement.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20211213-south-african-president-cyril-ramaphosa-tests-positive-for-covid-19