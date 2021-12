Category: World Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 04:26 Hits: 3

US emergency workers searched Sunday for survivors of ferocious tornadoes that killed dozens of people across several states and left towns in ruins, but the governor of hard-hit Kentucky warned that cadaver dogs were still finding bodies.

