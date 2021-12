Category: World Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 05:30 Hits: 5

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it was postponing a plannedĀ $767 million initial public offering in Hong Kong after it was blacklisted by the US over human rights concerns in Xinjiang.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20211213-china-s-sensetime-postpones-hong-kong-ipo-after-us-investment-ban