Category: World Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 07:57 Hits: 7

PETALING JAYA: The government should intervene and manage the increase in prices of building materials in Kuala Lumpur, say several building and construction associations. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/13/curb-rising-cost-of-construction-materials-builders-groups-urge-govt