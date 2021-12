Category: World Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 08:00 Hits: 8

The 20th anniversary of China’s accession to the World Trade Organisation on Dec 11 once again highlighted long-standing debates about how well China has lived up to its WTO obligations. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/focus/2021/12/13/misreading-chinas-wto-record-hurts-global-trade