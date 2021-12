Category: World Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 02:07 Hits: 2

On Sunday, the Mayfield Consumer Products candle company said that while eight workers were confirmed dead, and eight remained missing, more than 90 others had been located.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2021/1212/Kentucky-candle-factory-More-survivors-found-safe-after-tornado?icid=rss