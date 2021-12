Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 07:55 Hits: 12

J.R.R. Tolkien's saga was long considered "unfilmable." But then director Peter Jackson came along, and made film history with his "Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/lord-of-the-rings-film-turns-20/a-60067638?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf