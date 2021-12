Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 14:46 Hits: 12

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said at least 80 had died in his state alone, bringing the confirmed death toll across ravaged states to 94.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-tornado-death-toll-rises-in-kentucky/a-60097224?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf