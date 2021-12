Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 17:34 Hits: 13

After conceding 14 goals in three games, Borussia Mönchengladbach have plummeted down the Bundesliga table. Sporting director Max Eberl knows there is a problem but isn't planning on drastic action.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bundesliga-borussia-m%C3%B6nchengladbach-s-nightmare-before-christmas/a-60098032?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf