Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 10:57 Hits: 4

French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday that "a period of transition" would begin for New Caledonia after voters overwhelmingly rejected independence, adding that "France is more beautiful" with the Pacific islands included.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20211212-new-caledonia-rejects-independence-from-france-in-referendum-boycotted-by-separatist-camp-partial-results