Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021

The G7 on Sunday said time was running out for Iran to agree a deal to curb its nuclear ambitions, and warned Russia of "massive" consequences if it invades Ukraine.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211212-g7-urges-iran-to-agree-nuclear-deal-warns-russia-against-invasion-of-ukraine