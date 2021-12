Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 19:51 Hits: 13

West African leaders called on Sunday for military-ruled Mali to hold elections in February, and threatened further sanctions in January if Bamako fails to make any commitment towards returning to democracy.

