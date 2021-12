Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 14:45 Hits: 16

(Reuters) -Red Bull's Max Verstappen took his first Formula One title, denying rival Lewis Hamilton a record eighth, with a last-lap overtake to win a season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that started and ended amid high drama and controversy on Sunday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/sport/motorsport/2021/12/12/motor-racing-verstappen-wins-formula-one-world-championship