Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 14:55 Hits: 12

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez, an emblematic figure of ranchera music, died on Sunday at the age of 81, according to a message posted on his official Instagram account. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/12/iconic-mexican-ranchera-singer-vicente-fernandez-dies-at-81