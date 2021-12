Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 15:09 Hits: 12

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Gas is unlikely to flow through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia renews its aggression against Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday. Read full story

