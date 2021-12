Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 16:41 Hits: 13

(Reuters) - Haitian President Jovenel Moise was compiling a list of officials and businessmen linked to the drug trade before he was assassinated in July, the New York Times reported on Sunday, adding he planned to give the names to the U.S. government. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/13/haiti039s-moise-was-probing-officials-linked-to-drug-trade-when-he-was-killed-nyt