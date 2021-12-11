As Government Backs Down, Serbians Call For Ban On Lithium Mining

Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 19:14 Hits: 2

Environmental protests took place across Serbia for the third Saturday in a row on December 11. Hundreds joined road blockades organized by the Environmental Uprising movement in Belgrade, Nis, and other cities. Their demand was for British-Australian company Rio Tinto to be prevented from mining lithium in western Serbia. Following previous protests with larger turnouts, the Serbian government withdrew a bill on the expropriation of private property and amended a bill on referendums. Critics suspected that the legislation would remove checks and balances for environmentally controversial projects.

