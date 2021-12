Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 21:09 Hits: 2

The United States sent 30 Javelin anti-tank guided missile systems to Ukraine in October as part of its annual military aid to help the country deter Russian aggression, the Pentagon confirmed on December 11.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-30-anti-tank-javelin-systems/31604802.html