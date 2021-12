Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 23:15 Hits: 7

Tornadoes hit Kentucky, Illinois and several other states, leaving at least 70 dead, according to officials. US President Joe Biden authorized emergency federal aid for the disaster.

