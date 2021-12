Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 04:52 Hits: 6

Indigenous groups slammed a French decision to hold another referendum on the issue, as the coronavirus rages in the overseas territory. The Pacific Island chain has recorded 300 deaths from the pandemic so far.

