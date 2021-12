Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 06:24 Hits: 5

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Sunday (Dec 12) confirmed that an officer from the commission has been detained by the police to assist in investigations into a gang robbery case last Friday (Dec 10) in Kuala Lumpur. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/12/macc-officer-detained-by-police-to-assist-probe-into-robbery-case