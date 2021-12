Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 06:29 Hits: 5

KUCHING: Sarawak has various products with huge potential to be showcased to the world through the digital platform, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/12/big-potential-to-market-sarawak-products-on-digital-platform-says-annuar-musa