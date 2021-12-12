The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

News Roundup: December tornadoes devastate; a 2022 prescription for the president

Category: World Hits: 5

The weekend is off to a very bad start. Friday night saw a horrific and unusual storm system that led to at least 30 tornadoes in six states, including one three-hour monstrosity that traveled over 200 miles through four states, leaving behind little more than rubble and dozens of lives lost. Elsewhere, the stories of conservatives and COVID-19 keep getting stranger, and there’s really just one New Year’s resolution Joe Biden can complete if he truly wants to claw back the nation from fascism and ensure we never get this close to the edge again. Here's some of what you may have missed:

New and trending stories from the Community:
While you’re here, be sure to check outthis week’s rescues over at Community Spotlight.  
Finally, SantaCon returned to New York City this weekend, after a year off due to the pandemic.

SantaCon NYC ???????? pic.twitter.com/BLwsQVU0kl

People didn’t hesitate to share their thoughts on the notorious annual party.

SantaCon? Looks more like Santa-Omicron out here to me

Holding the line Nyc vs Santacon ???????????? pic.twitter.com/smN936gCpX

The only way to do ???????? Santacon ???????? ???????? pic.twitter.com/sn7csqIp8G

I absolutely support this. Santa Not Welcome #Santaconpic.twitter.com/cPWoKdRHho

It’s noon and a group of 8 hammered Santa’s just stumbled into this quiet coffee shop I’m in. And that’s how I learned it’s SantaCon today. pic.twitter.com/SW9DSVqn37

Today is SantaCon, the only day of the year that was better in 2020

Enjoy your evening, and thanks for being here!

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2068819

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version