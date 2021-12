Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 11:25 Hits: 0

Russia's troop buildup on the Ukrainian border is not just a message to Kyiv and its NATO partners. The show of force is also aimed at a domestic audience. But at home, that message may be falling on deaf ears.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/war-weariness-in-russia-as-military-tension-with-ukraine-rises/a-60083786?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf