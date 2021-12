Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 12:05 Hits: 0

Does Germany's ruling party risk its new-found unity when firebrand Kevin K├╝hnert takes on a top job? The former party youth leader must put his differences with Chancellor Olaf Scholz aside and ensure support for him.

