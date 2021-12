Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 14:54 Hits: 8

Lebanese state media said that arms stored for Hamas caused the explosions, but the militant group blames an electrical fault in a store containing oxygen supplies for COVID patients.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/lebanon-several-injured-in-blasts-at-palestinian-refugee-camp/a-60087144?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf