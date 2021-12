Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 16:27 Hits: 4

Tornadoes hit Kentucky and neighboring states, leaving at least 70 dead, according to official estimates. In Illinois, many were trapped under rubble after an Amazon warehouse partially collapsed.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-tornadoes-devastate-kentucky-illinois/a-60088950?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf