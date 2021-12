Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 10:23 Hits: 0

Thousands of Indian farmers were packing their belongings and dismantling tent cities on Saturday as they headed home from the Delhi outskirts following a year-long protest against the government's agriculture policies.

