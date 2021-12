Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 15:30 Hits: 8

The United States claims that China routinely violates its World Trade Organization obligations, and that the global body is ineffectual at changing Chinese behavior. But the data do not support such assertions, and the perception that the US narrative has created is hurting the global trading system.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/misreading-china-wto-record-hurts-global-trade-by-shang-jin-wei-2021-12