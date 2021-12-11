Steven Donziger finally released from prison, will serve remainder of sentence at home

Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 15:00 Hits: 10

Human rights attorney Steven Donziger, who’s spent his career working on behalf of marginalized communities, has finally been released from prison. Donziger announced the good news on Thursday that he would finish out the remainder his six-month sentence at home instead of at Danbury federal prison in Connecticut. “Huge step forward for our campaign,” Donziger wrote in a tweet, “But the battle for my freedom and to hold Chevron accountable continues.”

Donziger has 136 days to go, having begun his sentence on Oct. 27. Prior to that, he endured a lengthy house arrest totaling more than 800 days—all because of Chevron’s retaliatory actions. As you’ll recall, Donziger won a judgment against the polluter in Ecuador for $9.5 billion 2011 as part of a legal team representing more than 30,000 residents in the Lago Agrio region. The communities suffered severely from Chevron’s negligence as it polluted one of the most biodiverse areas in the world. Water and soil contamination, deforestation, and even health risks that include cancer and birth defects were all found to have been caused by Texaco and later Chevron, which purchase the oil giant in 2001.

Chevron has fought like hell against Donziger and won a judgment preventing Donziger’s 2011 victory in Ecuador from being enforced in the U.S. in 2014. That judgment was affirmed in 2016. Donziger’s law license was suspended by the District of Columbia Court of Appeal in 2018, following a similar decision in New York that ultimately resulted in him being disbarred in 2020. In 2019, Donziger was placed under house arrest for refusing to hand over sensitive communications, citing attorney-client privileges. All of this came at the behest of Chevron, which used its deep pockets to fund an attack campaign that a United Nations group called a violation of international law. Chevron even had the gall to create a website pushing its false narrative that it’s done nothing wrong.

BREAKING: Danbury prison officials released me this morning to serve the rest of my sentence (136 days) at home. Huge step forward for our campaign -- but the battle for my freedom and to hold @Chevron accountable continues. So grateful. pic.twitter.com/sThTjM6od9 December 9, 2021

News of Donziger’s release came just weeks after lawmakers signed a letter urging Attorney General Merrick Garland to look into the matter. Garland has yet to respond. Were it not for Donziger’s legal team petitioning his release under the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act, Donziger likely would’ve been forced to serve his entire sentence in prison. Good news notwithstanding, as Donziger says, the battle isn’t over.

