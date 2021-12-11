A terrible night of storms brings destruction and death across the central U.S.

Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 15:30 Hits: 10

On Saturday morning, many parts of the central United States are reporting temperatures over 30 degrees cooler than they stood on Friday afternoon. On Friday night, the energy of that difference was released in a series of severe storms that blasted cities and towns along a line that stretched from the upper Midwest to the Deep South. At least 30 tornadoes, some of them moving at 80 mph, tore across six states.

One of those tornadoes was a massive F5, reported at some points to be more than a mile across. It stayed on the ground for an astounding and terrifying 223 miles, drawing a line of pure destruction from Arkansas as it nicked the Missouri bootheel, crossed the Mississippi, continued into the northwest corner of Tennessee, then sliced onward through the entire western half of Kentucky. The storm may turn out to have cut the longest path of any tornado in history, besting the infamous “tri-state tornado” of 1925. Such “long-track” tornadoes are often extremely powerful.

Massive damage is reported at sites in Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee.

Especially hard hit was the town of Mayfield, Kentucky, where over 100 workers at a candle factory were trapped as that passing giant reduced the building to rubble. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that that “dozens” of people had died in the Mayfield factory, and that at least 50 people had died across the state. The final tally of the night’s losses in Kentucky alone may be above 100. Much of the town of Mayfield (pop. 9,900) was completely destroyed, and a path of damage continued across much of the state.

In Edwardsville, Illinois, a massive Amazon fulfillment center was torn apart by a fast-moving tornado, leaving around 50 workers trapped and dozens more injured. As of Saturday morning, local officials had announced at least two deaths.

In Monette, Arkansas, a nursing home was severely damaged by the same tornadothat caused so much damage in Kentucky. At least one death was recorded there.

In Defiance, Missouri, at least one person was reported dead, and access to the area was blocked for hours after a tornado collapsed homes, overturned trucks, and spread debris across major highways.

In Samburg, Tennessee, multiple buildings were destroyed, including the local fire department, which hampered the ability to respond.

At some points of the evening, the line of storms themselves was moving at over 80mph, bringing hurricane force winds even in areas where tornadoes did not touch down.

#UPDATE Here’s an aerial photo above the Amazon Warehouse in Edwardsville. Credit: River Bender Newspaper @KMOVpic.twitter.com/Yh9vzFO4Bi December 11, 2021

Massive mesocyclone with a wedge #tornado below approaching Hayti, MO, sadly causing substantial damage. This is the longest track tornado I have ever chased, but could not keep up it across the four states. More tornado warnings in western TN pic.twitter.com/ru6T1YTi5j December 11, 2021

Gov. Beshear has declared a state of emergency in Kentucky. As daylight flooded the region, the extent of the damage could only then really be seen.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul, who has infamously opposed federal funds for victims of other catastrophes, has already announced his support for disaster relief in Kentucky.

