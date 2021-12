Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 18:40 Hits: 6

The United States has slapped visa bans on the heads of notorious Minsk detention center for their involvement in "gross violations" of human rights following last year's "fraudulent" presidential election that handed authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth consecutive term in office.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/belarus-officials-us-sanctions/31603744.html