Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 07:07 Hits: 13

BERA: The government has managed to surpass the target of providing 500,000 jobs this year, despite the country facing the Covid-19 pandemic and economic challenges, says Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/11/govt-surpasses-target-of-creating-500000-jobs-says-pm