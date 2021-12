Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 08:23 Hits: 15

IPOH: The Ipoh City Council will dismantle three pedestrian bridges, believed to be one of the causes for the massive flash flood in Taman Cempaka in Ipoh on Friday (Dec 10) night. Read full story

