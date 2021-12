Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 04:52 Hits: 1

At least 55 people from Central America were killed in Mexico when the truck they were in overturned. The deceased were covered in white shrouds and laid out at the crash site side by side.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/mexico-55-migrants-killed-when-truck-overturns/a-60076264?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf