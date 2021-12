Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 08:52 Hits: 1

While many Christmas markets in Germany were canceled, the markets in this northern German city are taking place under strict conditions. Vendors share their thoughts.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/an-unsually-calm-l%C3%BCbeck-christmas-market/a-60042361?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf