Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 15:08 Hits: 4

The EU approach to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic is disjointed, the vaccination rate too low. Two worlds are set to collide when Germany's new health minister, Karl Lauterbach takes on Brussels, writes Bernd Riegert.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-eu-dodges-debate-on-vaccine-mandates/a-60081179?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf